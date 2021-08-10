Why volunteering in Hawaii will be the best vacation you’ve ever had

There are as many ways to visit Hawaii as there are people who make the trip. Beach lounging, surfing, volcano hiking, farmers market browsing — whatever you do, you’re basically assured an incredible vacation. But for travelers looking for something more, there’s a different way to experience Hawaii, one that will leave you feeling a deep, authentic connection to the islands and the spirit of malama (meaning “to care for”): voluntourism. Volunteering in Hawaii will be the best vacation you’ve ever had. Here’s why…and how to make it happen.