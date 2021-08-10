SRU hosting six weeks of activities to support second-year students

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Many second-year students at Slippery Rock University will be experiencing campus life for the first time this fall. This is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing SRU to conduct approximately 80% of its classes online and limited residence hall capacities during the 2020-21 academic year. And while SRU already helps first-year students become acclimated to college life through the Week of Welcome, second-year students need the support that they missed last year. Enter "Year 2, SRU," a series of a series of events, programs, and resources for second-year students at SRU.