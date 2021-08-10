Plaque honoring Folsom mother's late son was stolen, but what came next was 'so much more valuable'

A Folsom mother is heartbroken after her late son's plaque was allegedly stolen near the site of where he died two years ago in a car crash.

But, she says, there's still some silver linings.

"I frankly just miss sitting and talking with him. He was a really good person. I miss him a lot," Cindy Bohart said of her late son Josh, who died in 2019.

She placed the plaque on a tree located along East Natomas Street in Folsom and checks it often.

"It was the day before Mother's Day and I was running by the tree and right in front of the tree, right in front of the plaque, was one poppy flower. It was pretty amazing," Bohart said.

She believes her son had a hand in helping the single poppy flower bloom. However, when she checked the tree on Monday, Aug. 9, something else stood out.

"I noticed the memorial plaque was gone, and the metal heart was gone," Bohart said.

She called the Folsom Police Department and the officer who responded was the same officer who was first on scene at her son's accident.

Bohart finally got to formally thank the officer who went above and beyond for her and her family two years ago. Not only was he the first on scene, but the officer also helped find Josh's glasses, which meant a lot to Bohart.

"Without hesitation, he dove out to the junkyard where the car was, searched through the car and showed up at my door with the glasses," Bohart said.

She said what stood out from her meeting with the officer are the silver linings and the messages from above.

"I can get another plaque," Bohart said. "I can get another one on the tree, but what came out of this today was so much more valuable. Super grateful for that. It was just full circle, and it was the best thing."

