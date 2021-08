(The following news release is from the City of Plainview) On Friday, August 13, 2021, at approximately 2:12 p.m. City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 3200 blk of Olton Rd. Upon arrival, officers were met by a complainant who reported that a known person had fired multiple shots at him, with a rifle, in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of Ennis St. and Olton Rd. The complainant was not injured. The suspect, known to the complainant, fled the location in a Chrysler sedan.