Traffic's light as border bridges reopen

There's was little activity at the Rainbow Bridge Monday evening with Canada allowing non-essential, vaccinated travelers into the country. (Matt Winterhalter photo)

There were occasional lines, but Niagara Falls Bridge Commission officials said the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border to non-essential traffic went smoothly on Monday

"Everything went smoother than we expected," Bridge Commission CEO Ken Bieger said. "There were some delays, but those were caused by the new Canadian controls. Otherwise it went fairly smoothly."

The controls Beiger referred to were the requirements that all Americans entering Canada have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Travelers also had to have been vaccinated.

Lisa and Jim Docherty were preparing to get their COVID-19 tests at a Buffalo pharmacy so they could make their first visit to their Ridgeway, Ont., cottage since the summer of 2019. The Hilton, South Carolina couple, originally from Buffalo, have owned the property for more than 40 years.

“It’s just been a part of my life because my grandma had a cottage since I was 10, so just kind of a feeling like returning to normal," Lisa said.

She said she looked forward to "just mentally making sure everything’s OK.

The pharmacy clinic the Docherty's went to was charging $140 for a same-day test and $125 for test results in 24 to 48 hours.

“At this point, we’ll just do whatever we have to do,” Lisa said before heading in for a nasal swab.

Bieger said the pricey cost of testing will probably keep Niagara Region bridges from being swamped with folks looking to resume cross-border travel.

"We expect it will be property owners and anyone with loved one (living in Canada)," Bieger said. "We expect the number (of crossings) to go down in the next few days. We don't expect a lot of traffic until that goes away."

The bride commission CEO said there were "little lines" at both the Rainbow and Lewiston-Queenston bridges at times on Monday. The Associated Press reported that by early Monday afternoon, passenger cars were waiting more than an hour at the Rainbow Bridge.

There were no delays at the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, the AP reported.

"It was nice to have some positive news (on the bridges)," Bieger said. "And to see the reopening."

Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders, and Canadian officials warn they won't sacrifice safety for shorter border waits. Travelers also need to fill out a detailed application on the arriveCAN app before attempting to cross.

On the west coast of the United States, in Washington state, at the Peace Arch Border Crossing and Historical State Park, three lanes of vehicles with Washington state license plates waited to cross the border Monday morning. Wait times were about 30 minutes at 11 a.m.

Wendy and Fred Chen, who live near the park said they went to the border to how see the crossings were going. They said friends crossed at 1 a.m. Monday and waited two hours and that border agents thoroughly checked everyone’s test results, vaccination cards and identification.

They used to go into Canada weekly before the pandemic to enjoy city life in Vancouver, British Columbia, and take a break from their rural Washington state surroundings.

“It was so easy before,” Wendy Chen said.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to all Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. But the Biden administration is beginning to make plans for a phased reopening. The main requirement would be that nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.