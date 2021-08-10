Cancel
Defense Metals Announces Landmark Memorandum of Understanding With Sinosteel Mecc for Information Sharing, Beneficiation Testwork, and Investigation into Establishing a Large-Scale Pilot Plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense Metals Corp. (“Defense Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE:35D) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd (“Sinosteel MECC”), a subsidiary of Sinosteel Corporation, consisting of information sharing, beneficiation testwork and potential concentrator design research cooperation, and an investigation into the establishment of an on-site large-scale pilot plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property (“Wicheeda”) to assess the economic and technical feasibility of full-scale mine development.

