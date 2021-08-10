Defense Metals Announces Landmark Memorandum of Understanding With Sinosteel Mecc for Information Sharing, Beneficiation Testwork, and Investigation into Establishing a Large-Scale Pilot Plant at the Wicheeda Rare Earth Property

Eric Sprott announced today a company beneficially owned by him, has purchased 6,934,537 common shares of Canstar Resources Inc. [TSXV-ROX; OTCQB-CSRNF], completing the second tranche of the private agreement transaction (as reported in the July 8, 2021 press release), at a price of $0.375 per Share for aggregate consideration of $2,600,451. The purchase of 6,934,537 Shares represent an increase of approximately 6.7% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the filing date of the most recent Early Warning Report. The Shares were purchased by way of private agreement with a single vendor at a price less than 115% of the “market price” of the Shares in reliance on the” private agreement exemption” in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. 2176423 Ontario Ltd. is beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.