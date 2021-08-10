Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Five golfers to watch in this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

By John Dell
greensboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO – It’s the final regular-season PGA Tour tournament with the Wyndham Championship taking center stage this week at Sedgefield Country Club. The Wyndham Championship, founded in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, is the sixth-longest running tournament on tour. While Sedgefield is one of the shortest courses on Tour, a par 70 that plays to 7,100 yards, the golfers who can drive it straight will have an advantage this week.

