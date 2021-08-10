Five golfers to watch in this week's Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club

That policy on Tour is non-negotiable. The Tour wants professionalism, and that means long pants, even when the heat index tops 100 degrees. Ever since Phil Mickelson unveiled his softball-like calves during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017, the debate has continued. The PGA of America gave the OK for shorts during practice rounds at that PGA, and in 2019 the PGA Tour started allowing golfers to wear shorts in pro-ams and practice rounds.