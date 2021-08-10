The basics of canine hydration: what dogs need and why
Is your dog getting enough water? Here’s what you need to know about canine hydration and the important role of electrolytes!. You know that life cannot exist without water. But do you know how your dog’s hydration needs differ from your own? This blog provides an overview of how water regulation differs in humans and dogs, with a focus on the physiology of canine dehydration and overheating — conditions that can quickly become life-threatening.animalwellnessmagazine.com
