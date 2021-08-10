The basics of canine hydration: what dogs need and why

Before Fido starts licking away, hold the treats and listen up! Recent videos of brilliant pet care hacks, such as successful nail trims, include delicious distractor ideas like providing a feeding frenzy with tasty items like peanut butter. Feeding our beloved furry companions tasty treats can be a source of joy and fulfillment, though can veer from being brilliantly delicious towards the verge of risk when done without caution and careful selection. Today’s human food array spans from safe to very unsafe when it comes to our pets so knowing what is appropriate versus what is risky for your four-legged family member is essential to sharing all love with no harm.