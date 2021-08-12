Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith School Board approves mask mandates for students

By Kaitlyn Bond
The Fort Smith school year will start off with a mask mandate for students and visitors. It will not require staff, students or visitors to wear masks during meals, outside, or other special circumstances.

On Monday (Aug. 9) the Fort Smith School Board discussed whether or not to make wearing a mask indoors on-campus mandatory. By a 5 to 2 vote, the board decided that all students and visitors must wear a mask any time they are inside a school building.

The mandate will only affect teachers and staff if a majority of them approve of wearing masks. It's unclear at this time when teachers will be able to vote on the issue.

If a majority of teachers approve it, then the mandate will go into effect and last for 60 days unless the school board makes changes during the September meeting.

The board approved allowing Superintendent Terry Morawski to make exceptions using information and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control.

The board highly recommends those who are eligible to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year.

For more information about the Fort Smith Public Schools or its COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit their website .

