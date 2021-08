Novelist Kristy Woodson Harvey will be speaking and signing her books at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, at The Village Green Commons. She is the USA Today bestselling author of seven novels, including the popular “Peachtree Bluff” series. She is also one of the contributors to the popular “Friends and Fiction” podcast featuring five authors celebrating books and independent booksellers. In addition to writing fiction, Harvey also blogs with her mom, Beth Woodson, on design chic – how creating a beautiful home can be the catalyst for creating a beautiful life.