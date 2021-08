We teach our students that the lessons learned from adversity are essential to personal growth and preparation for a constantly changing world. As we rapidly approach this next academic year, school will more closely resemble 2019 than last year’s virtual version. Traditional classrooms will fully reopen and all campus activities will resume in safe environments and under the recommended guidance by state and local health agencies. The experiences of 2020 have better positioned us to prepare our students for college, careers – and life.