AiSPiRE Introduces ATMOSPHERE Tunable White Fixtures

By Authors
Twice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiSPiRE has introduced ATMOSPHERE, a line of Natural Tunable White Fixtures that mimics the natural light of the Sun and offers a full blackbody curve with a CCT range of 2700K to 6500K. ATMOSPHERE luminaires can be programmed to change throughout the day to coordinate with natural light or statically programmed to enhance the interior finishes.

www.twice.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Light#Art#Recessed Light#Color#Sun#Cct#Control4#Legrand Vantage#Lutron
