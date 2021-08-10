AiSPiRE Introduces ATMOSPHERE Tunable White Fixtures

Show off your dining room with the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight. This home accessory is dimmable and even works with the TRÅDFRI wireless dimmer, which you can buy separately. Boasting a minimalist design, its black rim will look perfect in your city farmhouse-inspired home. Moreover, the adjustable lighting adds atmosphere and gives you a good view of what’s inside your cupboards for a clear view. Even better, the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight is easy to install on your own. You won’t need to call an electrician to set this one up. Finally, you’ll be happy to know that the LED light source uses 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. Overall, this gadget is a great addition to your home’s lighting.