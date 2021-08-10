Cancel
Football

2021 KGGF Game of the Week Schedule

By Connor Harbit
kggfradio.com
 5 days ago

With the fall football season less than a month away, 690 AM KGGF will once again be bringing you the best of the area each and every week. The 2021 Game of the Week schedule has officially been set with a mix of 11-man and 8-and football to be broadcast on KGGF. Teams such as Cherryvale, Fredonia, Neodesha, Sedan and West Elk make up this year's schedule, which can be found here. The playoffs schedule will be announced at a later date.

kggfradio.com

