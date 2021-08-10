2021 KGGF Game of the Week Schedule

GLENDALE, AZ — The game week preparations have commenced as the Arizona Cardinals gear up for the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on Friday night. Cardinals fans can expect to see Kyler Murray in action, but how many series he plays has yet to be determined. With three preseason games instead of four now, will that mean more time for the starters in game one? Will game two now take on the role of game number three previously, where the starters typically play the first half?