The Facebook Diem Network has partnered with the K2 Integrity compliance and monitoring firm to combat illicit financial activity on its network. Compliance, monitoring, and risk assessment firm K2 Integrity has announced a partnership with the Facebook Diem association, according to a press release issued on Aug 11. The former will work with Diem Networks US to “support initially, lead, and continue to build innovative solutions” for the Financial Intelligence Function (FIF).