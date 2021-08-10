Grand jury indicts man for 16 felonies involving alleged sex abuse of three girls and a dog

A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Hooks, Texas, for 16 felonies involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls and a dog. Cody Austin Wright, 34, is accused of sexual misconduct with three girls. After one of the girls reported that Wright installed windows with two way glass in his home and was filming her while she showered, investigators obtained a search warrant for Wright’s house and phone in June, according to probable cause documents.