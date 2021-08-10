Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowie County, TX

Grand jury indicts man for 16 felonies involving alleged sex abuse of three girls and a dog

By Field Walsh
txktoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Hooks, Texas, for 16 felonies involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls and a dog. Cody Austin Wright, 34, is accused of sexual misconduct with three girls. After one of the girls reported that Wright installed windows with two way glass in his home and was filming her while she showered, investigators obtained a search warrant for Wright’s house and phone in June, according to probable cause documents.

txktoday.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Bowie County, TX
City
Hooks, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bowie County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Felonies#Austin Wright#Dog#Indictments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Death toll from Turkey floods rises to 58

Istanbul (CNN) — Flash floods across Turkey's Black Sea coast have killed 58 people, officials said Sunday. The country's Natural Disasters and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) said in a statement that 48 people died in the Kastamonu province, nine people died in Sinop and one person died in Bartin. Eight people...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital, president and diplomats flee

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a U.S.-led invasion. It was not yet clear where Ghani was headed or how exactly power...

Comments / 3

Community Policy