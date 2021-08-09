Northwest Hardwoods Garibaldi is looking for a full time log truck driver. $500 Signing Bonus! Pay is $26.00 per hour plus benefits. $500 signing bonus! The job consists of hauling logs from Garibaldi’s yard to the other three Northwest Hardwood mills. Longview, Centralia and Eugene. All highway miles. Must have CDL and medical card. The log truck is a T800 six axle. If interested please call Roby Lane at 503-457-8257 or show up in person at Northwest Hardwoods 202 South 7th St. Garibaldi.