England recall Moeen for Lord's test against India

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - England added spin all-rounder Moeen Ali to their squad for the second match against India at Lord's from Thursday as they seek to get their team balance right after the drawn series opener in Nottingham.

Joe Root's stellar century helped England draw the low-scoring match as rain washed out the entire final day's play at Trent Bridge. read more

Moeen has played only one test in the last two years - against India in Chennai in February this year.

"He will join the test party later today and will train this afternoon with the England squad," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

All-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the first two tests with a heel injury, while the talismanic Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health.

Earlier, coach Chris Silverwood said opener Haseeb Hameed, who played the last of his three tests in 2016, was making a "very strong case" for a test recall.

"He works extremely hard and he's looked extremely good in the nets," Silverwood told British media on Monday.

"I think he is making a very strong case and, at some point, we may have to make a decision and give him an opportunity."

Root's century in Nottingham secured a draw but could not gloss over the fragility of England's top order.

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and number three batsman Zak Crawley struggled at Trent Bridge where the hosts made just 183 in the first innings.

Silverwood said the top three must quickly rediscover their form.

"I have invested in these guys. I would rather be accused of giving somebody one too many chances than not enough, I've made that clear from the start, but at some point I will have to make a decision," added the coach.

