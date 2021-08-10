Cancel
Uber Re-Architected Its Foundational Fulfilment Service

By Eran Stiller
Uber recently shared how it re-architected its fulfilment service, one of Uber's foundational platform services. Following a two-year-long effort involving 30+ teams and hundreds of developers, Uber engineers say that they "built a strong foundation for modelling various types of physical fulfilment categories in the new platform and migrated all existing transportation use cases." The platform handles more than a million concurrent users and billions of trips per year across over ten thousand cities.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

