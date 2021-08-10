NBA Summer League 2021: Tuesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

The NBA has taken over Las Vegas. Teams are preparing to hit the floor as the NBA’s Summer League is ready to tip off in the Sin City. The Oklahoma City Thunder, alongside the other 29 franchises, will head to Vegas to play five games each. After the first four games, the two teams with the best record will meet for the Summer League Championship, and the remaining 28 teams will be paired off for their fifth and final game from the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion at the MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.