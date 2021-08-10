NBA Summer League 2021: Tuesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats
The NBA's stars of tomorrow are putting on a show today at the Las Vegas Summer League. Jalen Johnson double-dipped in his opener with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Immanuel Quickley put together a 32-point, eight-assist masterpiece his second time out. Trey Murphy bagged six triples as part of a 26-point, nine-rebound effort.bleacherreport.com
