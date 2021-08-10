Ascension DePaul Foundation Postpones ‘Keeping Our Promises’ Weekend
NEW ORLEANS – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans (ADFNO) has postponed its Keeping Our Promises Weekend, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10-12, due to a substantial rise in COVID-19 virus cases. Events include the Champions FORE Health Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 10 at South Course at Bayou Oaks, the 10th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Saturday, Sept. 11 at the National World War II Museum’s Freedom Pavilion, and a Catholic Mass, Sunday, Sept. 12 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.www.bizneworleans.com
