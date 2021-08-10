Gas VS Electric Water Heaters: Which is Best?

If you’re tired of running out of hot water, a tankless water heater may be the solution—it will heat water as you need it. According to HomeAdvisor, tankless water heater costs range from $1,171 to $3,331, with the national average at $2,216. The overall cost of installing a tankless water heater varies depending on the type, brand, and flow rate. When a tankless water heater is installed and connected correctly, it can potentially save money in the long run compared to a traditional tank-style water heater. Sometimes called on-demand water heaters, tankless hot water heaters have some advantages over tank-style heaters. Tankless heaters use energy to heat water only when you open a tap or use an appliance. They can produce an endless supply of hot water, have a lower risk of leaks, take up less space, and usually have a longer lifespan.
