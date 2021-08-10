Gas VS Electric Water Heaters: Which is Best?

Water is a necessity. And while a reusable water bottle may not always be an option for you, there are plenty of different types of bottled water to stock your fridge with. But it's important to note that, surprisingly, not all water tastes the same or even has the same ingredients. Some bottled water contains electrolytes, certain minerals, fizzy bubbles, and even is made with subtle fruity flavors. With so many choices, it can be difficult to know which kind you might enjoy. But lucky for you, we've done the leg work and gathered a list of some of our favorite bottled water available online today.