Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Actress Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

thv11.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Christina Applegate on Tuesday announced that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a series of tweets, the 49-year-old "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me" actress said she was diagnosed "a few months ago" and that it has been a "strange journey." "I have been so...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Applegate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You're Getting Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Like Selma Blair

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has been completely transparent about her struggles with the progressive disease, and has raised awareness in the process. In a = interview with Town & Country, the Cruel Intentions star takes a deep dive into her health condition, including discussing some of the main symptoms she has experienced. "I am aware my challenges affect other hopeful or isolated people—and a few of them may be joyful snobs like me," Blair told the magazine. "I'm very comfortable in my body, mostly because I am now making a deeper positive connection with it. I am fascinated by this body and this life. I am humbled and pleased to be any inspiration for people." Read on to learn about the symptoms you have MS like Selma Blair—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesABC News

Trailer for 'Introducing, Selma Blair' shows the star's MS battle

The first trailer has been released for "Introducing, Selma Blair," a Discovery+ documentary about actress Selma Blair's battle with multiple sclerosis. The trailer shows raw and emotional moments as Blair deals with symptoms of the illness and treatments for it, including chemotherapy. We also see glimpses of the actress at some of her lowest points, as well as more joyful times spent with her 10-year-old son, Arthur.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See How Selma Blair Supported Christina Applegate Over Her MS Diagnosis

When Christina Applegate shared her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis earlier this week, she said that other people she knows with the disease are supporting her through it. One of those people is Applegate's former co-star Selma Blair, who revealed her own MS diagnosis a few years ago. Now she and Applegate, who starred in the 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing, are supporting each other through the disease.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Selma Blair Sends Love To Pal & Co-Star Christina Applegate After She Reveals She’s Also Battling MS

Selma Blair responded to her ‘The Sweetest Thing’ co-star’s announcement that she’s also battling MS with a kind message and support. After Christina Applegate, 49, announced that she had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) on Tuesday August 10, Selma Blair, 49, tweeted her support for her friend. Selma has been open about her battle with MS, since being diagnosed with the chronic illness in 2018, and assured her The Sweetest Thing co-star that she was there for her, and their kids would also help. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” she wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Selma Blair Shares a Raw Look At Her Fight with MS In an Upcoming Doc

Since revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair has continuously opened up about her health journey with fans. Whether posting what a makeup tutorial would look like for someone with MS or detailing the complications from her diagnosis, the 49-year-old actress has been candid about the highs and lows she's experienced over the years. And now, Blair's story will be the subject of a new Discovery+ documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair.
CelebritiesPopculture

Selma Blair Reveals She Was Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Following MS Diagnosis

The trailer for Selma Blair's Discovery+ documentary, Introducing Selma Blair has been released and the Cruel Intentions actress reveals the harrowing journey she's been on since receiving her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis –– including being told to "make plans for dying." Called a "deeply intimate and powerful feature," the documentary focuses on Blair's MS diagnosis and personal acceptance.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Multiple sclerosis patients seeing signs of increased support

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actress Christina Applegate announced this week she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. It's a disease that 1 million people are living with in the U.S. and Applegate’s recent announcement is putting it in the spotlight, encouraging those living with it with the hope that it will educate more people about the disease and bring more people to get involved.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Christina Applegate's stunning health reveal, more ICYMI news

Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis. The "Married… With Children" alum revealed the news on Twitter on Aug. 9. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going," the "Dead to Me" star wrote. The following day, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."
Celebritiesrepublic-online.com

Selma Blair told to 'plan for dying' amid MS treatment

Selma Blair was told to "make plans for dying" amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The 'Cruel Intentions' actress was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2018 and in 2019, she underwent a stem cell transplant, which was a risky procedure because she had to stop taking her medication, undergo chemotherapy and isolate in hospital for weeks after the treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Val Kilmer’s Kids Share an Update on Actor’s Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer courageously chronicles his battle with throat cancer in a new documentary, “Val.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kilmer’s children, Jack and Mercedes, who also appear in the film. Giving an update on the star’s health, Mercedes said, “He’s doing well… Still recovering... The recovery process is just as...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Selma Blair Reflects On Life With Multiple Sclerosis In New Documentary Trailer

Selma Blair remains a witty and captivating screen presence in the trailer for a new documentary that chronicles her life with multiple sclerosis. “Introducing, Selma Blair,” directed by Rachel Fleit and due out in October, follows the 49-year-old actor on “a journey of monumental transition,” according to press notes. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Hellboy” star went public in 2018 about her diagnosis of MS, which affects the nervous system and often results in progressive physical and cognitive decline.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy