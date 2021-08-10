Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today provided an update on recently issued patents for the use of Adial's lead asset, AD04, for the treatment of both Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). AD04 is currently being evaluated in the Company's ONWARD trial, a Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with AUD, which is being conducted in seven countries.
