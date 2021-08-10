Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Awarded U.S. and International Patents for the Treatment Of Alcohol and Opioid Use Disorders Using AD04

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today provided an update on recently issued patents for the use of Adial's lead asset, AD04, for the treatment of both Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). AD04 is currently being evaluated in the Company's ONWARD trial, a Phase 3 clinical study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with AUD, which is being conducted in seven countries.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Use Disorder#Adil#Opioids#Streetinsider Premium#Adial Pharmaceuticals#Adilw#The Company#Company#Oud#Canadian#Israeli#Brazilian#Ad04
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Brazil
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

FDA authorizes Regeneron's (REGN) REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy for post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today revised the emergency use authorization (EUA) for REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together) authorizing REGEN-COV for emergency use as post-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) for COVID-19 in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. REGEN-COV is not authorized for pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19 before being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- only after exposure to the virus. Health care providers should review the Fact Sheet for detailed information about the use of REGEN-COV for post-exposure prophylaxis.
Public HealthUnion Leader

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc -BioNTech and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems. The amended emergency use authorization on Thursday paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant, or those with a similar level of weakened immune system, to get an extra dose. The patients may consult with their doctor to see if they are eligible, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance Of U.S. Patent For Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds For Treating Neuroinflammatory And Neurodegenerative Diseases

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) ("MyMD" or "the Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,085,047 titled "Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for the Treatment of Substance Addiction and Other Disorders."
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol™ Levothyroxine (XP-8121) for the Treatment of Hypothyroidism

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel formulation technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has allowed the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for its XeriSol levothyroxine for hypothyroidism to proceed. The active IND enables Xeris to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study for XP-8121 using its novel formulation of levothyroxine in a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The Phase 1 study will characterize Pharmacokinetics (PK) and evaluate the safety and tolerability of XP-8121 in healthy participants.
Healthphennd.org

Preventing Opioid Use Disorder and Overdose – Sep 20

Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts Issues RFP for Preventing Opioid Use Disorder and Overdose. Founded in 2018, the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) aims to convene and support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder (OUD), their families, and their communities. To that end,...
Healthpsychnews.org

Rewards Improve Abstinence, Adherence in Medication Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) who receive monetary rewards for completing goals within a medication-assisted treatment program have better outcomes than those who do not, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. “This systematic review and meta-analysis provides support for the efficacy of contingency...
Public HealthNewswise

Study Finds Improvement for Those Receiving Medication for Opioid Use Disorder With Contingency Management Used

Newswise — The opioid epidemic remains a U.S. public health crisis and has only worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with opioid deaths accounting for 69,000 of 93,000 overdose-related deaths in 2020, according to provisional drug overdose data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2021. Opioid use disorder (OUD) contributes to an overall decrease in mean life expectancy in the U.S. and has an economic cost of more than $786 billion annually. A systematic review and meta-analysis found that using contingency management (CM) at end-of-treatment improved outcomes on six common clinical problems during medication for OUD (MOUD): psychomotor stimulant use, polysubstance use, illicit-opioid use, cigarette smoking, therapy attendance, and medication adherence.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Relief Announces Receipt Of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation For The Use Of RLF-100 (aviptadil) In The Treatment Of Sarcoidosis

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief" or the " Company"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that, via its newly acquired subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH, the Company has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for RLF-100 (aviptadil), an inhaled formulation in development for the treatment of sarcoidosis. RLF-100 is a synthetic form of vasoactive intestinal peptide. In open label exploratory clinical experience in sarcoidosis patients, RLF-100 has been shown to be well tolerated and safe, and to produce favorable immunoregulatory effects in the lungs that have been associated with symptom relief in a significant proportion of the patients.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Recro Pharma (REPH) Announces Acquisition of San Diego-based IRISYS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASDAQ: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges for companies developing oral solid dose drug products, today announced its acquisition of IRISYS, a San Diego-based CDMO that possesses capabilities that complement and expand those of Recro. Recro acquired IRISYS for approximately $50 million in a combination of cash, shares of Recro common stock and a seller promissory note. With its acquisition of IRISYS, Recro has transformed itself into a full service CDMO with operations on both the East and West Coast of the U.S. capable of offering its now expanded global client base access to services spanning from pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for wide range of dosage forms.
Healthhealthday.com

Xywav Gets FDA Approval to Treat Rare Sleep Disorder

FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The drug Xywav has been approved for expanded use in adults with the rare sleep disorder idiopathic hypersomnia, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. It is the first drug to be approved by the FDA for idiopathic hypersomnia. The oral drug...
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Epigenetic moderators of naltrexone efficacy in reducing heavy drinking in Alcohol Use Disorder: a randomized trial

Polymorphisms in genes associated with opioid signaling and dopamine reuptake and inactivation may moderate naltrexone efficacy in Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), but the effects of epigenetic modification of these genes on naltrexone response are largely unexplored. This study tested interactions between methylation in the μ-opioid receptor (OPRM1), dopamine transporter (SLC6A3), and catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) genes as predictors of naltrexone effects on heavy drinking in a 16-week randomized, placebo-controlled trial among 145 treatment-seeking AUD patients. OPRM1 methylation interacted with both SLC6A3 and COMT methylation to moderate naltrexone efficacy, such that naltrexone-treated individuals with lower methylation of the OPRM1 promoter and the SLC6A3 promoter (p = 0.006), COMT promoter (p = 0.005), or SLC6A3 3’ untranslated region (p = 0.004), relative to placebo and to those with higher OPRM1 and SLC6A3 or COMT methylation, had significantly fewer heavy drinking days. Epigenetic modification of opioid- and dopamine-related genes may represent a novel pharmacoepigenetic predictor of naltrexone efficacy in AUD.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy