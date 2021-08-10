6 River Cruises You Can Take Without Leaving the U.S.
As international travel — and cruising, in particular — sorts out pandemic-related logistics, several easier options for fans of river cruising exist right here in the U.S. Bookable now for travel in fall 2021 and throughout 2022, these itineraries are currently offered by two river cruise companies, American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company (while Viking River Cruises is slated to set sail on the Mississippi next summer), aboard modern, and in some cases nostalgic, ships carrying 150 to 386 passengers.www.shermanstravel.com
