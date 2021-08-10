DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) To Acquire Controlling Stake In Digital Infrastructure Leader Vertical Bridge
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DigitalBridge Group. Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (the "Company" or "DigitalBridge") today announced that funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Investment Management, the Company's investment management platform, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC ("Vertical Bridge"), the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0