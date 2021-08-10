DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) To Acquire Controlling Stake In Digital Infrastructure Leader Vertical Bridge

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced the signing of a letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire Digital Cinema United Holding Ltd. ("DCU"), which provides content supply chain technology and services supporting independent intellectual property (IP) owners, producers, sales agents, alternative content distributors, downstream media platforms and studios. Under the terms of the LOI, Liquid would acquire DCU for up to 3,750,000 shares, and DCU must achieve revenues totalling over US$15M to trigger two of the three equal tranches. Additional cash will be invested in DCU's ongoing operations, beginning with immediate availability of a secured bridge loan in the amount of $1.15M, to be applied towards working capital and growth of its business.