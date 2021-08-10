Cancel
CleanSpark (CLSK) Acquires Second Data Center to Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a clean Bitcoin mining and diversified software and services company, today announced that it has closed on its acquisition of an additional nearly 87,000 square foot data center in Norcross, Georgia, to substantially increase the Company's Bitcoin mining operation.

