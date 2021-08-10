CleanSpark (CLSK) Acquires Second Data Center to Increase Bitcoin Mining Capacity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. One of our core values is Participation is Power. We think there's room for everyone in the financial markets and we're always working to help first-time investors become long-term investors. We're excited to share that Robinhood Markets has signed an agreement to acquire Say Technologies for approximately $140 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, in an all cash deal. Say is a mission-driven company that's built an innovative communication platform that makes it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights.