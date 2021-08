By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Commonwealth Court judges ruled in favor of the Steelers in a stadium dispute. The Steelers have wanted to paint some of the seats black to spell out Heinz Field or whoever owns the stadium rights in the future. The city said they can’t because it would be an exterior sign, meaning the Steelers would need zoning permission. Two courts have ruled that it is not a sign because it is all inside the stadium. The city has not said if it will file an appeal.