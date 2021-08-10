Tips for Smart Back-to-School Shopping

Classes start for many in the coming weeks, but it is your college student that may have more questions when it comes to back-to-school shopping. Unlike many school districts in Door and Kewaunee counties, college students may have to provide their own devices beyond a phone, tablet or Chromebook. It is part of the reason why the National Retail Federation predicts a record $71 billion for back-to-college shopping, driven in part by $18.1 billion for purchases of electronics. Even K-12 back to school spending is expected to hit a record $37.1 billion, once again driven by $12.9 billion in electronics sales. Different courses require different needs from their technology, something Quantum PC’s Erin Helgeson says should spark some conversation.