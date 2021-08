James Harden is taking legal action in an attempt to recoup the millions he lost from a "flop" boxing event that pitted TikTok stars against YouTube stars in the ring. The Brooklyn Nets star is suing in an attempt to recover the $2 million he invested in the "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms" event organized by YouTube star Austin McBroom of the Ace Family, Page Six reported. Harden reportedly also wants another $400,000 in profits that he said he was promised.