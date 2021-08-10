Jack White announces the opening of his new record shop in Soho

This weekend, London will have a new comic book retail giant. Piranha Comics will open its third comic book store in the city, adding Watford to their existing stores in Kingston Upon Thames, Bromley. As a result, Piranha becomes London's largest retail chain, as Forbidden Planet only has two stores within the M25. Though, to be fair, all three Piranha stores could fit inside Forbidden Planet's Shaftesbury Avenue Megastore. But with more people now living and working in the town centres that doughnut around London's centre, might this be a move away from central London to the sticks for comic book stores? And might Piranha have plans to open more stores around that doughnut? Here is a look at how the store has been put together this week, at 135 The Parade High Street, Watford, WD17 1NA, if you wanted to visit. This weekend will be their big opening!