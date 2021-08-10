Cancel
Jack White announces the opening of his new record shop in Soho

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS musician Jack White (of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, Kool and the Gang etc etc) has done a lot of shit apart from plugging guitars into amplifiers and making sure he has a couple of spare 9V batteries for his stomp boxes. He’s produced other people’s records. He’s on the board of the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Foundation. He’s recreated 1940s-style recording booths. He was a professional furniture restorer (Third Man Upholstery). He runs a record label (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Detroit (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Nashville (Third Man Records). And now he has a record shop in London. It’s called… Third Man Records. For such a creative guy, White sometimes seems a bit short on the old nomenclative inspiration. Still, it’s a tremendous film, so hey.

