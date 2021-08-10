Jack White announces the opening of his new record shop in Soho
US musician Jack White (of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, Kool and the Gang etc etc) has done a lot of shit apart from plugging guitars into amplifiers and making sure he has a couple of spare 9V batteries for his stomp boxes. He’s produced other people’s records. He’s on the board of the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Foundation. He’s recreated 1940s-style recording booths. He was a professional furniture restorer (Third Man Upholstery). He runs a record label (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Detroit (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Nashville (Third Man Records). And now he has a record shop in London. It’s called… Third Man Records. For such a creative guy, White sometimes seems a bit short on the old nomenclative inspiration. Still, it’s a tremendous film, so hey.www.timeout.com
