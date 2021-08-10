We won't know how dangerous COVID-19's Delta variant is for children until after school starts
Children and teens are preparing to return to school across the U.S. as COVID-19's Delta variant continues to push up hospitalizations across the U.S., including at children's hospitals. From July 31 to Aug. 6, an average of 216 children with COVID-19 were being hospitalized a day in the U.S., just shy of the pandemic's January peak, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Tennessee's children's hospitals will be full by the end of this week, the state's health department predicted Monday.theweek.com
