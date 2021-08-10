Cancel
Environment

Another afternoon of isolated showers and storms

By Amber Kulick
wtvy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYNOPSIS – A nice start to Tuesday, temperatures are once again in the 70s to start the day and by the afternoon we will make it up into the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow before we see a break in rain chances by Thursday and Friday. The weekend doesn’t look too bad, but by Monday we will be keeping an eye on the tropics once again this could bring us some rain to start off the next week.

