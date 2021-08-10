Georgia's Kirby Smart on JT Daniels, evolution of confidence

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered some thoughts heading into fall camp on Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels and the confidence he’s seeing from his returning starter heading into a pivotal 2021 campaign.

“I have really not seen a lot of difference in his confidence,” Smart said in a recent press conference, via the team website. “I think, to play the quarterback position, you have to be a confident person, in and of itself. He probably has more confidence, for good reason, from actual experience in the SEC, having played, than he had prior. He did not lack confidence in his arm, his mind or any of that when he first got here. If anything, he probably lacked some confidence in his knee and trusting that. Confidence has not been something that he lacks in.”

Smart also touched on how a full offseason in-person with the team has helped Daniels’ confidence.

“I think his mental growth and maybe his confidence in his relationships with receivers and tight ends has improved,” Smart said. “His relationships with the players, just sheer connection, has improved, which has improved confidence. He feels much more confident that he can demand excellence when he knows somebody personally, rather than having been on zoom with the team for three months this time last year. He did not have that relationship. He is in a much better position to be confident.”

Thanks to Daniels’ emergence, Georgia is in a much better quarterback situation heading into the 2021 season than it was heading into last season.

UGA’s 2020 quarterback conundrum

Former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman transferred into Athens prior to the 2020 season, but opted out due to COVID-19 concerns and to protect his draft stock. Newman went on to go undrafted and is currently a free agent after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in June.

When Newman opted out in September, attention turned to then-backups D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett IV. Mathis was named the starter entering the first game of the 2020 season but was pulled after just six series.

Bennett took over for Mathis and appeared to be the guy. In his first three games, Bennett passed for 689 yards and six total touchdowns with no interceptions. The tide turned on Bennett against Alabama. In a 41-24 loss, Bennett threw for three interceptions and was a big part of why Georgia couldn’t score a single point in the second half.

After months of inconsistent quarterback play, Daniels was finally cleared from his 2019 knee injury and in late November, he made his Bulldog debut against Mississippi State.

In the final four games of the season, Daniels threw for 1,321 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions, all while completing 67.2% of his passes.

As a recruit, Daniels was a consensus five-star prospect, originally in the 2019 class. He reclassified to the 2018 class and enrolled at USC along his high-school teammate and fellow five-star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

In his freshman season at USC, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 11 games. He only appeared in two quarters of football in the 2019 season, going down late in the second-quarter in the Trojans’ opening game of the season against Fresno State with a torn ACL. Daniels had already thrown for 215 yards and a touchdown when he went down.