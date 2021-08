Publisher Merge Games and developer Lince Works have released the official story trailer for Aragami 2. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction which corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence—a mystical power which grants the ability to control the shadows. With this power the Aragami carry out their tasks and quests—assignments made all along the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and to free the Aragami enslaved by the invader armies.