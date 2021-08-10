Momo the Missouri Monster is a Movie You Can Watch for Nothing

If you know anything about Basic Instinct then you’ll know that there was an actual story there beneath the sex and that the infamous leg-crossing scene was…wait for it…not planned. That’s right, this one scene that has been parodied so many times was actually initiated by the director and Sharon Stone, but it wasn’t written in the script. When people want to talk about a sexual movie where the plot gets nearly lost amid the tantalizing reveal of, well, just about everything, then Basic Instinct zooms to the top of the list, or at least somewhere close. This is one of the movies that made young men breathe a little heavier and grown men do their best to hide their interest, especially when their significant other was around. In one of her biggest movies, Sharon Stone proved that she wasn’t just a worthwhile actress, but that she was capable of playing a seductive temptress that had just about every man hitting the rewind button repeatedly.