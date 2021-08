If there is one epidemic that may outlast coronavirus, it is educational poverty. It isn’t just because our exams currency has been partially devalued by the hard rock cake of baked-in grade inflation. It isn’t even because of the significant days and months lost by school closures: the impact on disadvantaged pupils who learned the least; the many months children are now behind in reading and maths. Neither is it just because more than a million children were not in school before the summer holidays or because around 93,500 “ghost” children missed more than half of their school sessions in autumn 2020.