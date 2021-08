Zach Hyman #11, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. Edmonton Oiler fans didn’t have to wait long when free agency began to hear confirmation of several rumours regarding additions to a roster that saw them finish second in the 2020-21 regular season, but failed to win a single playoff game. There were some subtractions too, and the overall merits of the moves Oilers’ general manager Ken Holland has made will be uncertain until the players hit the ice again in the fall, but let’s take an early look at the new lineup.