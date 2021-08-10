Camarones embarazados, the grilled shrimp recipe that brings the beach to you

Boiled shrimp always seem to be in season around here. They are a treat to eat and a real crowd pleaser. We love this recipe because the shrimp and other ingredients are cooked in their own juices as opposed to boiling in a large amount of water, which tends to dilute flavors. This rendition of a shrimp boil takes about 30 minutes of prep and is a great dish to take out to a tailgate, picnic, beach trip or backyard barbecue. The individual packets lend themselves quite well to casual entertaining at home or on the go. The cocktail sauce we paired with the shrimp is a snap to throw together and is the perfect dipping sauce. No plates or utensils required, which makes cleanup a breeze.