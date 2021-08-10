Hades on Xbox Series X is the game I needed in 2021
Dash, deflect, run, backstab, repeat. Clear the area, bash, repeat. Die to that hydra's fireball you almost managed to dodge, repeat. So is the life of Zagreus, son of Hades, Prince of the Underworld. He's not content with staying put in his father's wind-deprived, shade-sheltering kingdom anymore and wants to find Persephone, his mother. To do that, he has to battle his way out the various levels of the underworld, taking on iconic figures from Greek Mythology — or getting help from them.
