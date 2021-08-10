Hades on Xbox Series X is the game I needed in 2021

A prominent industry insider has leaked the existence of two unannounced Xbox Series X games, which, from the sounds of it, will be exclusives, or at least console exclusives. Much like most of the Xbox One generation, the Xbox Series X currently has zero compelling exclusives. Later this year, Xbox will start to address this problem with Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, but to really buck this narrative it's going to have to deliver new experiences and not just sequels in long-running franchises. That said, looking at Xbox's 2022 and 2023 slate, it may do exactly this. Meanwhile, new reports are starting to come in that further suggest the whole "no exclusives" was heard loud and clear by Xbox boss Phil Spencer and his team.