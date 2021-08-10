Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agree to two-year deal

Lionel Messi has arrived, as has the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. The French Ligue is already rolling for another year as European leagues start to open up for a new year. Once again, the focus is on Paris Saint-Germain after the powerhouse has made some big-time moves, including the acquisition of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos in addition to the seismic move of Messi moving to Ligue 1. The longtime FC Barcelona star arrives as the bright new piece on a star-studded PSG roster. So what does that mean for the rest of the league? Will Paris Saint-Germain run away with the league again? We’ll find out as the 2021-22 season unfolds.