Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agree to two-year deal
His tearful departure from Barcelona behind him, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have apparently agreed to a two-year contract to play for the French club. He is expected to arrive in Paris soon and take a physical exam before signing the contract, which includes an option for a third year. A news conference is expected Wednesday at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, according to L’Equipe, which first reported the news, and multiple outlets.www.sentinelsource.com
