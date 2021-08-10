Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agree to two-year deal

By Cindy Boren The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

His tearful departure from Barcelona behind him, Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have apparently agreed to a two-year contract to play for the French club. He is expected to arrive in Paris soon and take a physical exam before signing the contract, which includes an option for a third year. A news conference is expected Wednesday at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, according to L’Equipe, which first reported the news, and multiple outlets.

www.sentinelsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Paris Saint Germain#French#Psg#Parc Des Princes#L Equipe#La Liga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerCBS Sports

La Liga 2021-22 season: Five things to watch as Barcelona move on from Lionel Messi, Real Madrid tweak defense

The 2021-22 La Liga season officially kicks off on Friday with Valencia facing Getafe, while title contenders Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona play this weekend in what's expected to be another three-horse race for the title after a thrilling finish to last season. Atleti are the reigning champions and are back to win another, while Real and Barca have made some inexpensive moves as they look to return to the Spanish summit.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman Says FC Barcelona Must 'Close the Book' on Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said the club must 'close the book' on Lionel Messi and focus on the upcoming season after the Argentine left the club earlier this summer. Barcelona are set to begin a new era without Messi after the Catalan club announced 'financial and structural obstacles'...
UEFAhypebeast.com

Lionel Messi's PSG Jersey Sold Out in Just 30 Minutes

Lionel Messi‘s Paris Saint-Germain jerseys have sold out in just 30 minutes of being revealed on the online store. Fans also queued outside the PSG club shop for hours in a line that weaved all the way back to a nearby subway station. It’s reported that Neymar offered to give...
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch Ligue 1: Live stream, TV schedule for Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, French League matches in 2021

Lionel Messi has arrived, as has the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. The French Ligue is already rolling for another year as European leagues start to open up for a new year. Once again, the focus is on Paris Saint-Germain after the powerhouse has made some big-time moves, including the acquisition of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos in addition to the seismic move of Messi moving to Ligue 1. The longtime FC Barcelona star arrives as the bright new piece on a star-studded PSG roster. So what does that mean for the rest of the league? Will Paris Saint-Germain run away with the league again? We’ll find out as the 2021-22 season unfolds.
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona Fans Set to Skip First Game of the Season Without Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona have still not recovered from the fact that they had to let go of their greatest ever player in Lionel Messi as the Argentine maestro joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The after-effects of Messi's departure from Barcelona will not only affect their pockets, but...
MLSESPN

Messi watches on as PSG make hard work of beating Strasbourg

Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the new season. Not yet fully fit, Messi, along with Neymar and fellow new recruits Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, did not...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona finally register Memphis Delay & Eric Garcia for La Liga

Barcelona have been able to register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to play in La Liga, as well as Barça B player Rey Minaj, but only because Gerard Pique agreed to take a ‘substantial’ pay cut to make it possible amid the ongoing financial crisis. Barça have needed...
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana open their season with a tough game against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 23 players for Matchday 1 of La Liga:. Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas. Defenders: 2. Sergiño...

Comments / 0

Community Policy