The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway, but for the second straight year, the talk surrounding the annual event in the Black Hills is more about health than Harleys. After the 2020 edition of the rally drew around 400,000 bikers during the first outbreak of COVID-19 across the country, an expected crowd of nearly doubled that this year in the midst of the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Variant of coronavirus.