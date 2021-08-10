Cancel
Unwelcomed guest doesn't want to leave basement?

By Asked in Brooklyn, NY
 6 days ago

My wife and I moved to Florida from NY but before we moved, she helped her aunt purchase a home. After some issues, my wife refinanced the home and now its only in her name. The aunt's husband brought a friend to stay in the basement for a while and now he's refusing to leave and saying he knows his rights because the basement is not a legal space to rent. He has also brought someone in to live with him without speaking to anyone. We didn't invite this person in, have any form of communication with him or agreements about renting him the basement so we would like to know what we need to do to get this guy out of the house.

