Oshane Ximines praises Giants' coaching staff, Joe Judge

By Dan Benton
 5 days ago
The New York Giants activated edge rusher Oshane Ximines from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday and to say he was thrilled to be back would be an understatement.

“It felt great to be back out there, man. It was a long, long offseason to finally be back right. Today was just a first step to a long journey to getting where I was,” Ximines told reporters.

“It [was a tough year], but it’s in the back seat now. Injuries are a part of the game, it’s something that, listen, everybody has to deal with. So, as soon as I got hurt, I just wanted to do everything I could to get back, and that’s what I did.”

During his time on the sideline, Ximines heard a lot of outside criticism of head coach Joe Judge and the remainder of the Giants’ staff. And while he’s only gotten a little field time since Judge & Co. took over, Ximines has nothing but good things to say about the group.

“This is my favorite coaching staff that I’ve played with. I just know we’re going to bust our tails here and we’re going to work hard every day. Coach is going to make sure the best guys play, so that’s something that I respect highly. I’m glad to be here,” Ximines said.

The disconnect between those inside the building and those outside the building grows…

Meanwhile, like running back Saquon Barkley who was also activated from the PUP list on Monday, Ximines is unsure about his Week 1 status.

“I just hope to come in every day and work as hard as I possibly can. That in itself is going help the defense take it to another level because you come in there, you’re putting your head down, and working, and that’s all you can really do,” Ximines said. “I’m just going to work every single day to get back and we’ll see when the season begins.”

The Giants intend to ease Ximines back in over the next several weeks.

