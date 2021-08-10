Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle Review – A Quality Deck Building Adventure

By Ivanir Ignacchitti
noisypixel.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a strange case of adaptation. The multimedia franchise began as a mobile game before releasing on PC. Instead of adopting this version of the game to Switch, Cygames decided to develop an entirely new experience using the anime setting. The rules are intact, but this is a significant change in terms of tone.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Adventure Game#Card Games#Fast Travel#Champion S Battle Review#Switch#Tensei Academy#Shadowverse Club#Dragoncraft#Snk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Capcom
Related
ElectronicsTechRadar

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series review

Setting out to prove that less is more, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series demonstrates that you don’t need extra frills to win. All you need is a gaming mouse built for speed. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Two-minute review. The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series may look like an...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Godzilla Battle Line Review

To the many fans of the Godzilla Franchise, a game of this type seems like a genius idea. Kaiju duking it with gameplay reminiscent of the strategy flash game age of war. Beyond the game’s great IP, this title unfortunately has nothing else going for it. The question is, where does TOHO games Godzilla Battle Line go wrong?
Video Gamescogconnected.com

SteelSeries Prime+ Mouse Review – A Mouse Built For Champions

SteelSeries has been developing PC gaming accessories for 20 years now. Last month, we reviewed the SteelSeries Prime eSports Gaming Mouse, a top-notch mouse for a very affordable $59.99 (USD) price point. Now we’re reviewing the next step up in the SteelSeries Prime line, the SteelSeries Prime+ eSports Gaming Mouse, priced at a slightly higher $79.99 (USD) price point. Is it worth paying the extra $20 for the Prime+? Let’s take a look at what you’ll get.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Button City review: an adorable little adventure

A sweet adventure game in a diorama world, some of its mini-games aren't great, but they don't detract much from arcade-obssessed animals and a lovely story. Ask the internet what cities you absolutely must visit and it'll suggest somewhere like Tokyo, or Rome, or The Big Apple. Hey, no mention of Button City, though? A crime. I spent a few hours there with some animal friends and it was extremely pleasant. If you're after a place to wind down for a bit, I'd recommend stopping by.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul to Receive Physical Release on PS4 and Switch

EastAsiaSoft announced they will publish the Studio HG and Platinum Rocket-developed action beat’em up Smashing the Battle: Ghost Soul physically on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in November 2021. The game’s physical version will be available for pre-order at Play Asia and will feature test options for English, French, German,...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Fantasian Part 2 Launches Later This Week on Apple Arcade

Developer Mistwalker announced that their RPG Fantasian will launch Fantasian Part 2 on Apple Arcade services on August 13, 2021. This second part of the game will include an additional 40 to 60 hours of new quests for players to discover, along with 34 new tracks added from Nobuo Uematsu. This new quest-driven focus will most likely have players interacting with characters to discover more about the different towns and return to previously explored dungeons.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Last Stop Review – Gameplay Just Getting in the Way

What would you do if you were given the choice of improving your own life at the cost of another’s? The moral dilemma and the gap between selfish and selfless are brought to light by the newest game from developer Variable State. Last Stop is a supernatural sci-fi drama adventure game focused mainly on the narrative that feels like a crossover episode between Doctor Who and The Twilight Zone. However, the game feels like a story that could’ve been told without the video game mechanics. Last Stop is a game about unremarkable people embarking on extraordinary events. The five-hour adventure is split into three separate tales that revolve around three characters that have nothing in common until they ultimately intermingle to form a wider plot.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Button City (PS5) - A Cute Adventure, But That's About It

Button City is an adorable little game about a cast of cutesy animal buddies and their arcade-going adventures. Playing as Fennel the fox, you're new to town and wind up friends with a trio of regulars at the titular arcade. It's all extremely sweet, with a simple but heart-warming story keeping things moving along.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

[Review] Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

While Shadowverse may not have the same name recognition of other card titles, since its release in 2016 it’s held a strong presence on both PC and mobile with Hearthstone-esque style of gameplay as an array of beautiful cards are pitted against two players on a field representing themed decks. What set the IP apart from other games of this style is its evolution mechanic, which grant bonuses at any time the player feels they want to initiate the function to turn cards into buffed up versions of themselves. In addition to having a story coincide with the cards in a dark fantasy matter, Shadowverse felt whole, engaging, and consistently fresh with its frequent updates that’s kept the game and community alive and well for so long. Since then, the IP has continued to grow and taken a new visual direction with the anime in 2020, and furthermore a year later leading up to today now releasing a brand-new RPG on Switch that uses the art direction, world, and cast of the show to carry the helm of this great new outing. Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is a brand new adventure that blends fantastically the depth of a RPG with its signature collectible card game gameplay to give what may possibly be the best card-game based game in years.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

New Blue Reflection: Second Light Trailer Highlights The Schoolgirl Cast, Academy Construction, Exploration, and More

The official Koei Tecmo America Youtube channel has uploaded a new trailer for the upcoming Gust-developed adventure RPG, Blue Reflection: Second Light. This comprehensive promotional video introduces several of the characters players will become acquainted with during their double-life as a student and dungeon diver into Heartscape. Further, more intricate...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Patron review — Born to build and survive

City builders have been a staple of the game industry ever since SimCity established itself over 30 years ago. Then, from the traditional tycoon design, emerged a different interpretation of the city builder. These newer games focused more on survival and early civilization as opposed to modern cityscapes. Recent years have seen this sub-genre expanded further with the likes of Banished, and now, Patron.

Comments / 0

Community Policy