In case you missed it, former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a fantastic debut on the shores of Lake Michigan Saturday. Now, all the disclaimers about it being the preseason and level of competition apply here, but you could see the speed, ability to keep plays alive, strong arm, and athleticism on display. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out with the plan for Fields to stay behind named starter Andy Dalton, but there’s no denying the fact that Chicago fans have put their hopes on Fields being the face and savior of the organization.