State gives nearly $200,000 to PSU in New Kensington’s Digital Foundry, enhancing workforce development
Harrisburg, Pa. – The state is continuing their efforts to expand workforce development programs and initiatives. Nearly $200,000 in funding for Pennsylvania State University, on behalf of Penn State New Kensington, was given through the governor’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career program, which will create a hands-on digital technology demonstration and learning lab at the Digital Foundry at New Kensington.www.northcentralpa.com
Comments / 0