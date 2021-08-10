College football: UMD's first practice of fall season was a long time coming
Minnesota Duluth football coach Curt Wiese addressed the 2021 Bulldogs in a team meeting Sunday night and asked those who hadn't played a college game to stand up. Upwards of 70 percent of the players rose to their feet. While that might come across as crazy, it's the norm for NCAA Division II football this fall, which had no 2020 fall season after it got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
