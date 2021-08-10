Cancel
VIDEO: Man, 64, pummeled by stranger on Brooklyn street in wild beatdown

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

A 64-year-old man was pummeled by a stranger he got into an argument with on a Brooklyn street in a wild caught-on-video beatdown, cops said Tuesday.

The victim was standing next to a white van near Eldert St. and Wyckoff Ave. in Bushwick when he got into an argument with a man twice his size dressed in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap about 6:15 p.m. Aug. 2, cops said.

Surveillance video recovered from the scene shows the assailant slapping the older man across the face as the two have words.

As the two begin to struggle, the attacker grabs the victim by the throat, lifts him into the van’s open door and slaps him six more times before throwing him down onto the sidewalk.

He then straddles the victim and punches him at least two more times until a bystander appears to break up the fight.

The brawler stormed off down Wyckoff Ave. then fled in a red Mercedes-Benz, officials said.

EMS took the victim to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with bruises to his face and torso, cops said.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the attacker and his getaway car and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

