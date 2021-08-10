Local Knowledge
To all the guys who messaged me a while back about local knowledge and fishing info I want to apologize for not getting back to you sooner. I just got the messages today and responded. I will monitor my messages much closer from now on,and will help anyone with what info I can. A well prepared and informed fisherman is a safer one and an asset to the the resource. This site was designed for the sharing of knowledge and though it has changed over the years, the spirit of goodwill lives on.forums.floridasportsman.com
