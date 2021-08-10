Cancel
Hobbies

Local Knowledge

By Cap'n Mark
floridasportsman.com
 13 days ago

To all the guys who messaged me a while back about local knowledge and fishing info I want to apologize for not getting back to you sooner. I just got the messages today and responded. I will monitor my messages much closer from now on,and will help anyone with what info I can. A well prepared and informed fisherman is a safer one and an asset to the the resource. This site was designed for the sharing of knowledge and though it has changed over the years, the spirit of goodwill lives on.

forums.floridasportsman.com

Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

What SPJ Setup For Pulley Ridge & Deep Water Help!

I'm looking for a recommendation for a SPJ setup for Pulley Ridge and other deep water jigging (mainly party boat) from people who do this type fishing. Sorry, I know there have been questions on this subject but I'm confused. I thought I had an idea of what I wanted...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

2021 Keys Adventure 8-20

"That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." I’m not in the keys but we got 14 crawfish today off of Broward county. Not a great haul but a OK trip for three at this point in the season. After a few cold fronts start rolling in it should pick up here. Anyway it’s not how much you catch as whether you had a great time. By the way I like fresh fish better than crawfish.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Vist Sept. Beach fishing.

Visiting the Space Coast month of September. WC forum member from back in the day. Experienced angler. No boat but have appropriate tackle- bait/arti's. Please, hoping to share expenses and fish off the beach a few days? Alexis Trotter (FWRI/snook) can vouch for me. Husband recently passed away. Haven't fished...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

shell mound 8/20

Not as much bait activity at the surface. Got to see a porpoise do some aggressive rounding up and bashing of lunch across the water next to Hog Island. FIsh wise, finger mullet and mud minnows were easy w/ my new net (1/4" mesh), some sand perch and a few short (like 8") trout were caught, some big drum were seen tailing, and we caught some larger catfish. Saw others catching similar all day, and one guy did get a nice 26" black tip shark.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Sunday evening Snake.....Little Buzzer edition

Saturdays are usually my Big woods day..... I was in the same area yesterday as I was last saturday. Got a few deer photos but nothing exciting....... Full Moon did not help.... But I got my wife back in the woods yesterday.. Then lunch with some friends for fresh seafood.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Hubbard's Tuesday 8/17/21 trip in pictures

First up... Congratulations to Master Captain Will McClure. Will has been first mate on the Florida Fisherman ll for well over ten years. He is now Captain Will McClure. Talk about a family born to fish!. .Wife Kara and daughter Madison love to join dad:. Now, let's take a look...
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

School tours provide knowledge, fun

July is over, the Hampshire County Fair is history and August is here. Each month seems to bring more activities to life. Harse members and friends joined forces to enjoy one another and the 1-room school hour tour on Monday, Aug. 9. The group, comprised of Jean Shoemaker and her daughter Rowanna, Martha Bloom, Gerald Mathias, Robert Smith, Joyce Oates, Carol Fultz, Marvin Kurylo and Brenda Hiett, got an early start to enjoy the cool morning. As always, our agenda changed as new information came to light. Bob Smith furnished bits of information about the structures we were seeking. Cleveland School no longer stands on Bald Hill Road and exists only in the memories of those who once attended there. We drove to Grassy Lick Road, turning right onto Starnes Road, which in turn took us to Woodview Trail. There, we hit paydirt when we discovered the ruins of Black Lick School. A picture of some of the students and the structure are pictured on page 114 of “Historic Hampshire.”
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Jigging Question

Which arm do you use to hold the rod when you are jigging? If you use your right arm do you use a left handed reel ( crank on the reels left side) and vice versa?. I hold the rod in my right hand and I use a reel with the crank on the right side. I'm right handed and have always used right hand reels. It seems awkward at times to retrieve line, let out line. etc. Then if I get a fish on I switch my rod to my left hand and crank with my right. It just doesn't seem right. Feels like I'm fumbling around a lot. Just curious what everyone else does?
Key Biscayne, FLfloridasportsman.com

MIA BCH 20 AUG 2021

Went out with Fri and fished on a beautiful chamber of commerce day that we devoted to dolphin. Fished from Haulover down to Key Biscayne. When we started the ocean was swept clean so we trolled 700ft - 1200ft but found nothing to fish to…no birds, weed lines, flotsam, or current edges or slicks. After a while we reeled in and ran south to look for water that showed signs of life. We found some patches of weeds and flyers down around Key Biscayne. Bottom line we released about a dozen bar jacks and a small cuda all caught on jigs and kept three of six dolphin caught on jigs and ballys. Overall the action was pretty slow but still got to bend the spinners a few times and bring some dinner home.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Huge deep water Amberjack

4:38AM in West Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Friday August 20, 2021, 10:00 AM, The anglers of the Florida Fisherman ll are ready to battle the mighty Amberjack. In charge is Captain Bryon Holland one of the best of the best:. We will be fishing two days before...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Finally got a boat!

1:18AM in West Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Congrats. Time to start building memories now.....and looks like you've already started. THERE SHOULD BE NO COMMERCIAL FISHING ALLOWED FOR ANY SPECIES THAT IS CONSIDERED OVERFISHED. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Woot!. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Posts:...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

A few shrimp Saturday and snapper Sunday

Went looking for bait with my dad Saturday. Green cove has been slow but they are getting bigger. We tried Dr's inlet and worked to get about 8lbs for bait. A few were eating sized. Fished some docks on mandarin point and caught 8 or 10 rat reds and a few decent croaker.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Chartered with The Reel Gulf Predators 8/21

12:15AM in West Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. My wife wanted to book a charter for me for my birthday. Since I have been in contact with Capt. Chris (clarosa) with The Reel Gulf Predators we decided to book a trip. After a month and a half we finally got our calendars to align.
Key Colony Beach, FLfloridasportsman.com

8=20 Key Colony Beach

The last day of week 1 we picked up a Trout, a 5 man limit of Mangrove Snapper, and about 10 Lane Snapper. Checked about 7 Lobster spots and found 2 bugs. Bugs are still scarce. In my many years, I have come to a conclusion that one useless man...
Sarasota, FLfloridasportsman.com

8/20 and 8/22 Sarasota topwater insanity

My buddy Chris and I got some word from a friend in the know that a local wading spot in northern Sarasota Bay was going OFF around sunset. I'd fished the area before, but not with the proper conditions for the fishing we experienced: low tide around sunset near a big old channel mouth that funneled in all the mullet and whitebait for a feeding frenzy. Friday was the most insane topwater bite I've ever seen, with fish smacking the surface every second. Spooks in chrome and bone got the job done, though I was kicking myself for not leaving the house 30 minutes sooner. I arrived after Chris had just released 3 slot snook, 2 smaller ones, 2 overslot trout, a solid jack, and a 30+ inch red that threw the hook after he grabbed the leader. Despite the radar promising we'd be clear til at least 9:30, some truly scary clouds were rolling in and I knew I was on a tight schedule.

