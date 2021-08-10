Local Knowledge

July is over, the Hampshire County Fair is history and August is here. Each month seems to bring more activities to life. Harse members and friends joined forces to enjoy one another and the 1-room school hour tour on Monday, Aug. 9. The group, comprised of Jean Shoemaker and her daughter Rowanna, Martha Bloom, Gerald Mathias, Robert Smith, Joyce Oates, Carol Fultz, Marvin Kurylo and Brenda Hiett, got an early start to enjoy the cool morning. As always, our agenda changed as new information came to light. Bob Smith furnished bits of information about the structures we were seeking. Cleveland School no longer stands on Bald Hill Road and exists only in the memories of those who once attended there. We drove to Grassy Lick Road, turning right onto Starnes Road, which in turn took us to Woodview Trail. There, we hit paydirt when we discovered the ruins of Black Lick School. A picture of some of the students and the structure are pictured on page 114 of “Historic Hampshire.”