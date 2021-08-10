Cancel
WHAT IF...? Review; "An Instant Animated Classic...Marvel Has Delivered A Mind-Bending MCU Masterpiece"

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

What If...? is the latest Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, and as ambitious as shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki may have been, even they might pale in comparison to what plays out in these first three episodes. Like WandaVision’s superhero spin on sitcoms, an animated series exploring alternate realities is certainly unlike anything you've seen from the MCU before, but it’s a risk that pays off thanks to director Bryan Andrews and Head Writer AC Bradley. Taking inspiration from the wacky comic book one-shots the show is named after, Marvel Studios manages to take that concept and improve on it in a way that ensures you won't soon forget these "Variants." As a result, once you experience these new worlds, you'll never look at the MCU the same way again.

www.comicbookmovie.com

